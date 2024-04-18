Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.48 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUGFree Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,319 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August comprises 6.0% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:PAUG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 137,800 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $777.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

