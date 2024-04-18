Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 49,914 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,914 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October accounts for 5.6% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BOCT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,394 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.