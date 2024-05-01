Alterra Power (TSE:AXY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Alterra Power Corp. (TSE:AXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.73 and last traded at C$7.74. 44,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 108,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.
Alterra Power Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.74.
About Alterra Power
Alterra Power Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, acquires, develops, and operates renewable power projects. The company operates 8 power plants totaling 825 megawatts (MW) of capacity, including Jimmie Creek run-of-river hydro facility in British Columbia; Dokie 1 wind farm in north-east British Columbia; Shannon Wind Farm in Texas; East Toba and Montrose Creek run-of-river power plants in south-west British Columbia; Svartsengi and Reykjanes geothermal facilities in Iceland; and Kokomo solar facility in Indiana.
