SFE Investment Counsel Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 467,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 508,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -421.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

