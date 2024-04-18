QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 0.7%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 1,617,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,442,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 4.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,970 shares of company stock worth $1,250,775. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,306,000 after acquiring an additional 796,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 52.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 9.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 348,329 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.