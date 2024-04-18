SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.20. 18,282,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,019,805. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

