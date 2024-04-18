Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 243,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

