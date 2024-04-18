ONUS (ONUS) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges. ONUS has a total market cap of $45.55 million and approximately $50,580.73 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ONUS has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.46969706 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $100,622.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

