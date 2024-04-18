Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $228.60 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $228.60 million and approximately $93.08 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,043,586,546 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,043,285,720.365245 with 842,690,219.866752 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.4264572 USD and is down -6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $94,499,870.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

