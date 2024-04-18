SALT Price Reaches $0.0145 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $15,067.50 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010977 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001333 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,334.46 or 0.99823312 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010597 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003532 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01499783 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $16,887.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.