SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,686,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,909,265. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

