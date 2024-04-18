STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from STAR Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
STAR Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SFIGA remained flat at $81.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. STAR Financial Group has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $82.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.25.
STAR Financial Group Company Profile
