The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 352,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 272,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,932,000 after purchasing an additional 91,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 291,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,812,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

