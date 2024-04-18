ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,220 ($15.19) and last traded at GBX 1,220 ($15.19). Approximately 58,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 121,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,230 ($15.31).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £801.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,788.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,208.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,198.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33.

ICG Enterprise Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,776.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Jane Tufnell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,207 ($15.03) per share, for a total transaction of £12,070 ($15,025.52). 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

