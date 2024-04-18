Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $12,405.17 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,443.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.52 or 0.00751893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.51 or 0.00127323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00040754 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.76 or 0.00183784 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00039071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00103338 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,188,947 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

