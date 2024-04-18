Xponance Inc. Sells 2,312 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $610.56. 6,911,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $264.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $604.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.