Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells $604,500.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,058,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,332,114.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COUR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,058. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.48. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

