Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz Sells 10,000 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,722,437.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BWMN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.37. 93,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,913. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $468.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.68 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 444,299 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 569,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWMN

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.