Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2024

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ADX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 232,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,068. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.