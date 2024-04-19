Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ADX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 232,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,068. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.