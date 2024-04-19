BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.92

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and traded as low as $21.99. BNCCORP shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 1,752 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.
BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 5.47%.
BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.
