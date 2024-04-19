BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.92

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and traded as low as $21.99. BNCCORP shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 1,752 shares changing hands.

BNCCORP Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Get BNCCORP alerts:

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

BNCCORP Increases Dividend

BNCCORP Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from BNCCORP’s previous dividend of $1.75.

(Get Free Report)

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.