Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Purchased by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. 1,592,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.