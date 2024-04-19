Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,585,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,933. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

