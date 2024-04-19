Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16. 11,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 13,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Magellan Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
About Magellan Gold
Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.
