Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 658 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.26. 766,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.67. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

