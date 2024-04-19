iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.1% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.55. 6,354,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $426.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.