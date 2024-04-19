Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.41. The company had a trading volume of 758,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,831. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

