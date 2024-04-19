Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,155. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $185.37 and a one year high of $248.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.38.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

