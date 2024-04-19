Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £27,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.18.
Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) Company Profile
Carador Income Fund plc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO Capital Partners International LLP. The fund is co-managed by GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in Senior Notes of CDOs collateralized by senior secured bank loans and equity and mezzanine tranches of CDOs.
