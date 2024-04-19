Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF (TSE:HXDM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF (TSE:HXDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 44.56 and last traded at 44.61. Approximately 18,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at 44.75.
Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is 44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is 42.52.
