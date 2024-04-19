Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

