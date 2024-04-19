Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

XMMO traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $106.61. 94,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,392. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.71. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.12.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

