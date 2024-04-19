iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.29. 1,526,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

