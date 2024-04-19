Castle Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.93. 1,042,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,445. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

