J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.33. 1,271,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,861. The firm has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

