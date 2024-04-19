Litecoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.06 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and $471.09 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $81.45 or 0.00126594 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008975 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,439,756 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.