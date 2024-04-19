Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $20.29 Million Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.09% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DBMF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.26. 188,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,120. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

