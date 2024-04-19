Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.96

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and traded as low as $11.21. Nedbank Group shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 6,390 shares traded.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

Nedbank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4203 per share. This is a positive change from Nedbank Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Nedbank Group’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

