Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.25. 188,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

