Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2,032.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,657 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after purchasing an additional 223,449 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,948,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,649,000 after acquiring an additional 144,613 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,970. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

