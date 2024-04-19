Palouse Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,739 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,260. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

