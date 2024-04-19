Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 539 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,467,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,386. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

