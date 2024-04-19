Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 1.3% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAUG. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $141,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 70,506 shares. The company has a market cap of $205.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

