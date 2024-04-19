Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 25,327 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for 1.7% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. 855,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,317. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

