Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,341,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.41. The stock had a trading volume of 758,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

