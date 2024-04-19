Paladin Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,309,361,000 after acquiring an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.35.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $169.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,083. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.53 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 116.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

