Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $41.20. Approximately 2,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 19,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.
Relx Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.