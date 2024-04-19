Siacoin (SC) Reaches Market Cap of $399.65 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $399.65 million and $14.65 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,356.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.33 or 0.00754301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00126594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00041077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00183968 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00043229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00103642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,018,045,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,992,144,655 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

