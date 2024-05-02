Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.89. 1,242,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $110.90.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,715,541.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,471 shares in the company, valued at $52,715,541.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,190,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

