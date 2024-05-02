Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 183,940 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.50% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $290,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.07. 592,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,588. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

