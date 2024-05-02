Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $247,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ VTWO traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,193. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

